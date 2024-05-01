As Garbage preps next album, Shirley Manson reflects on band's "mind-blowing" longevity

Garbage has been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2021's No Gods No Masters. Speaking with ABC Audio, front woman Shirley Manson shares what it means to her and her bandmates to still be putting out fresh material 30 years into their career.

"We're working on our eighth record, which is mind-blowing to me," Manson says. "It will be our second record released on BMG Records ... to be still signed to a major record label at this point in our career just feels insane."

"We realize how privileged we are, and we do not take it for granted," she continues. "We take what we do, we take it to heart. It's important to us."

Manson adds that Garbage is hoping to finish the album "by the end of May."

"Fingers crossed," she teases.

Garbage released a reissue of their 2005 album, Bleed Like Me, in April.

