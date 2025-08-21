Garbage calls upcoming live run 'our last North American headline tour'

GARBAGE Garbage on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

If you're hoping to see Garbage live, this may be your last chance.

The "I Think I'm Paranoid" rockers say that their upcoming trek launching Sept. 3 in Orlando, Florida, will mark "our last North American headline tour."

"We haven't played an extensive headline tour like this one in the States for almost a decade," reads a post on Garbage's Instagram. "If the truth be told, it is unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again."

"We are going out in style and we hope you will join us," Shirley Manson and company continue. "That's life my friends. Nothing stays the same forever. Everything must change. All beautiful things come to an end. We love you."

Garbage's tour supports their new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, which was released in May. The U.S. leg concludes Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

