Garbage announces ﻿'Bleed Like Me'﻿ reissue

By Josh Johnson

Garbage has announced a reissue of their 2005 album, Bleed Like Me.

The package includes a remastered version of the original record along with a collection of B-sides, remixes and alternate versions. It'll be released on April 5 and will mark the first time Bleed Like Me will be out on vinyl.

"This album was tricky to make and resulted in the band taking a 5-year hiatus shortly after it was released," says frontwoman Shirley Manson. "However, over the years, it has become a mainstay of our discography, so we decided to finally make it available on vinyl due to the many pained pleas from our fans."

Garbage's most recent album is 2021's No Gods No Masters.

