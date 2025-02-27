Garbage announces new album, 'Let All That We Imagine Be the Light'

Jim Dyson/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Garbage has announced a new album called Let All That We Imagine Be the Light.

The eighth studio effort from the "I Think I'm Paranoid" rockers will arrive May 30.

"Going into making this record, I was determined to find a more hopeful, uplifting world to immerse myself in," says frontwoman Shirley Manson. "The title of the album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light is a perfect, headline statement for the record as a whole."

"When things feel dark it feels imperative to seek out the forces that are light, positive and beautiful in the world," she continues. "It almost feels like a matter of life and death. A strategy for survival."

Let All That We Imagine Be the Light is the follow-up to 2021's No Gods No Masters. Here's the track list:
"There's No Future in Optimism"
"Chinese Fire Horse"
"Hold"
"Have We Met (The Void)"
"Sisyphus"
"Radical"
"Love to Give"
"Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty"
"R U Happy Now"
"The Day That I Met God"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

