G. Love & Special Sauce announces 30th anniversary reissue of debut album

G. Love & Special Sauce's 1994 self-titled debut album is being reissued in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The expanded set will be released on digital platforms on January 12. It includes remastered audio as well as a live recording from a 1994 concert in New York City.

The album G. Love & Special Sauce has been certified Gold by the RIAA and spawned the singles "Cold Beverage" and "Baby's Got Sauce."

G. Love & Special Sauce will launch a U.S. tour January 11 in St. Louis.

