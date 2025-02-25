Franz Ferdinand's on a ride with cover of Britney Spears' 'Toxic'

Franz Ferdinand has put their spin on the Britney Spears hit "Toxic."

The "Take Me Out" rockers recorded a cover of the 2000s pop classic during a set at the BBC 2 Piano Room while accompanied by string and horn sections. You can watch the performance via YouTube.

"Toxic" joins Franz Ferdinand's growing stable of pop covers, which also includes Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!"

As for their own music, Franz Ferdinand put out a new album, The Human Fear, in January. It includes the single "Audacious."

Franz Ferdinand will launch a U.S. tour in March.

