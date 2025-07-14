Franz Ferdinand announces 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of ﻿'You Could Have It So Much Better'

By Josh Johnson

Franz Ferdinand has announced a vinyl reissue of their 2005 sophomore album, You Could Have It So Much Better, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The LP is due out Oct. 3 and includes newly remastered audio. You can preorder your copy now.

You Could Have It So Much Better followed Franz's 2004 self-titled debut, which included the band's breakout single, "Take Me Out." It kept that momentum going with the lead single "Do You Want To" and a #8 debut on the Billboard 200, which remains Franz Ferdinand's highest position on the chart.

The most recent Franz Ferdinand album is The Human Fear, which was released in January. The band will launch a U.S. tour in September.

