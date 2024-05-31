Foster the People announces new album, ﻿﻿'Paradise State of Mind'

Foster the People has announced a new album called Paradise State of Mind.

The fourth full-length effort from the "Pumped Up Kicks" outfit arrives Aug. 16. It's the follow-up to 2017's Sacred Hearts Club, which includes the single "Sit Next to Me."

"The record started as a case study of the late Seventies crossover between disco, funk, gospel, jazz, and all those sounds," says frontman Mark Foster. "It was such a beautiful moment in time, when these different styles of music were cross-referencing each other – artists like Nile Rogers and Chic, the Tom Tom Club and Giorgio Moroder."

"I wanted to dive into that and figure out what they were doing," he continues. "I was also thinking about how that era has musical and social parallels to the time that we're in now, with the giant recession in the Seventies, the political turmoil post-Vietnam, and other major tensions. But then you see these expressions of joy happening through music, and I started thinking about joy as an act of defiance."

You can listen to the lead Paradise State of Mind single, "Lost in Space," now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Foster the People will be playing the Austin City Limits festival in October.

