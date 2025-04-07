Former Gang of Four bassist Dave Allen dead at 69

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2005- Day Two Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Dave Allen, former bassist of the influential post-punk band Gang of Four, has died. He was 69.

"It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning," reads a Facebook post written by drummer Hugo Burnham.

"He was at home with his family," the post continues. "Dave had endured the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends. Our love and thoughts are with them."

Burnham adds that he and Gang of Four vocalist Jon King recently went to see Allen, noting, "We talked and laughed for hours, sharing rich and vivid memories of good times together."

"Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century," Burnham writes. "We've been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives."

Gang of Four is currently on a farewell tour, and Burnham says Allen "would have wanted nothing more than to step onstage with us again."

"But it's now a bridge too far," he writes.

Allen had joined Gang of Four in 1977, and played on their seminal 1979 debut, Entertainment! He left the group in 1981, and returned again from 2004 to 2008. His death follows the 2020 passing of founding guitarist Andy Gill.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

