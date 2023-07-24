Former The Cure & Siouxsie drummers form new band

Goths unite on a new band featuring Lol Tolhurst and Peter "Budgie" Clarke, former drummers for The Cure and Siouxsie and the Banshees, respectively.

The project, which also features producer Jacknife Lee, will release their debut album, Los Angeles, on November 3. The title track, which features vocals by LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, is out now via digital outlets.

Los Angeles also features guest spots by U2's The Edge, Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie.

