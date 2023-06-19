Former Butthole Surfers drummer Teresa Taylor has died

Teresa Taylor, second from left; Marc Broussely/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Former Butthole Surfers drummer Teresa Taylor has died.

The "Pepper" outfit confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Monday, June 19, reading, "Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease."

"She will live in our hearts forever," the post continues. "RIP, dear friend."

Taylor, also known as Teresa Nervosa, joined Butthole Surfers in 1983, forming a double drumming section alongside King Coffey. She played with the group throughout the '80s before leaving in 1989, after which she appeared in the early '90s Richard Linklater film Slacker. Taylor later reunited with Butthole Surfers from 2008 to 2009.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

