The Format premieres ﻿'Boycott Heaven﻿' album title track

The Format has premiered a new song called "Boycott Heaven," the title track off the band's upcoming comeback album.

You can watch the "Boycott Heaven" video streaming now on YouTube.

The album Boycott Heaven, which includes the single "Holy Roller," is due out Jan. 23. It marks the first Format album since 2006's Dog Problems. The group broke up in 2008, after which frontman Nate Ruess went on to form the band fun.

The Format then reconvened in 2020 for a planned reunion tour, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They reunited again in 2025 for a brief run of fall shows and will embark on a full tour in March.

