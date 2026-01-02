The Format feels 'Right Where I Belong' with latest ﻿'Boycott Heaven'﻿ track

The Format has released a new song called "Right Where I Belong," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Boycott Heaven.

"'Right Where I Belong' is a personal song about the lives we've built during our time away and the people we've built them with," The Format says. "We know that many of you have grown alongside us and our music over the years – from touring and shows, to homes and families. We hope this song finds you where you are."

Boycott Heaven, which also includes the lead single "Holy Roller," is due out Jan. 23. It marks the first Format album since 2006's Dog Problems. The group broke up in 2008, after which frontman Nate Ruess went on to form the band fun.

The Format then reconvened in 2020 for a planned reunion tour, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They reunited again in 2025 for a brief run of shows and will embark on a full tour in March.

