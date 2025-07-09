The Format, featuring fun.'s Nate Ruess, announces reunion shows

Nate Ruess Performs At The Couture Las Vegas Jewelry Show Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Nate Ruess' pre-fun. band The Format is getting back together.

If that sounds familiar, you may recall that The Format had previously announced a reunion tour in 2020, only for those dates to get canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Five years later, Ruess and bandmate Sam Means have once again reconnected and have announced a trio of live Format shows.

The performances will take place Sept. 27 in Phoenix, Sept. 30 in New York City and Oct. 10 in Los Angeles. The LA date will also feature Phantom Planet on the bill.

Presales begin July 16 at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on July 18 at noon local time. For all ticket info, visit TheFormat.com.

The Format was originally active from 2002 to 2008. Ruess then went on to form fun. alongside Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost, which has been on hiatus since 2015. Later that year, Ruess released his debut solo album, Grand Romantic.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

