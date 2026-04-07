The Format announces fall tour dates

THE FORMAT The Format on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Format has announced a fall U.S. tour in continued support of their comeback album, Boycott Heaven.

The outing begins Sept. 19 in Minneapolis and concludes Oct. 7 in Pittsburgh. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheFormat.com.

Boycott Heaven, the first album from The Format in 20 years, was released in January. It includes the single "Holy Roller."

The Format is currently on a spring tour behind Boycott Heaven, which continues Tuesday in Dallas.

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