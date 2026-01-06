The Format announces ﻿'Boycott Heaven'﻿ listening parties & in-store concerts

The Format has announced a series of listening parties and in-store performances to celebrate the release of their new album, Boycott Heaven.

The listening parties will take place in record stores across the U.S. on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, days before Boycott Heaven will be officially released on Jan. 23.

You can check out a list of all participating locations via TheFormat.com/listening-parties.

The in-store performances, meanwhile, take place Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 in The Format's hometown of Phoenix, Jan. 25 in Long Beach, California, Jan. 27 in Seattle and Jan. 29 in New York City.

Boycott Heaven, which features the single "Holy Roller," marks the first Format album in 20 years. The band broke up in 2008, after which frontman Nate Ruess went on to form fun.

The Format then reconvened in 2020 for a planned reunion tour, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They reunited again in 2025.

The Format will launch a full U.S. tour in support of Boycott Heaven in March.

