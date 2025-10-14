The Format announces 2026 US tour

The Format pose backstage at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

The Format, the reunited band featuring fun. vocalist Nate Ruess and multi-instrumentalist Sam Means, has announced a U.S. tour for 2026.

The trek launches March 26 in Boston and will conclude April 19 in San Diego. Openers include Phantom Planet and Ben Kweller, depending on the date.

Presales begin Oct. 22 at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 24 at noon local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheFormat.com.

The Format was originally active from 2002 to 2008 before going on hiatus while Ruess formed fun. with Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost. They'd planned a reunion tour for 2020, but those dates were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five years later, Ruess and Means again reformed The Format for a brief run of shows in September and October. They'll release a new album called Boycott Heaven on Jan. 23, marking the first Format record in 10 years.

