Foothrax continued? Scott Ian says "you never know" about possible Dave Grohl

Anthrax has been working on their next album at Dave Grohl's Studio 606, and the Foo Fighters visited the thrash metallers during a recording session in 2023. Does that mean Grohl will be guesting on the upcoming record?

Speaking with Metal Hammer, guitarist Scott Ian shares that Anthrax hasn't asked Grohl about a possible collaboration, but adds, "You never know."

"The dude has one of the best rock screams ever," Ian says of the "Everlong" rocker. "I wouldn't complain if that appeared somewhere."

As for the progress of the album, which will mark Anthrax's first since 2016's For All Kings, drummer Charlie Benante says the group has "13 or 14 songs" written, though Ian clarifies, "None of the songs are actually finished-finished."

"[Vocalist] Joey [Belladonna's] sang on nine of them," Ian says. "I've got lyrics to write for four of them. I think all the songs will be good enough to come out in some way, shape or form."

