Foo-genius? Dave Grohl was supposed to drum on trio's ﻿'the record'

Along with a new Foo Fighters album, 2023 apparently almost featured a Dave Grohl drumming feature.

In an interview with NME, Phoebe Bridgers reveals that Grohl was originally set to play alongside her, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus on the debut boygenius album, the record.

"We also have a friend who knows him and toured with Foo Fighters, and there was this missed connection where Dave was actually going to come to the studio and play on [the record]," Bridgers shares. "Then he slept through it or whatever, and we didn't end up meeting."

While they missed out on an in-studio collaboration, Grohl did end up joining boygenius onstage during a Halloween concert in Los Angeles for a rendition of the trio's song "Satanist."

"It was actually kind of a perfect full circle moment of having him play on that song," Bridgers says. "Because we knew we wanted the drums to be crazy on that."

Bridgers adds that Grohl is the "coolest guy ever" and that he "exceeds every expectation of how a rock star can be in the world."

"I think we, as a group, look for that a lot," she says. "Like, who is living their life the way that we want to get old and live our lives?"

Meanwhile, boygenius will be competing with Grohl in several categories at the 2024 Grammys. The nominees for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance include the record cut "Not Strong Enough" and the Foos' "Rescued," the lead single off their But Here We Are album.

