Foo Fighters headlining Mexico's 2025 Corona Capital festival

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have added another date to their 2025 live schedule.

Dave Grohl and company will headline the upcoming Corona Capital festival in Mexico City, taking place Nov. 14-16.

The bill also includes Linkin Park, Queens of the Stone Age, Franz Ferdinand, Garbage, Vampire Weekend, Damiano David, Alabama Shakes, Deftones, Weezer and Of Monsters and Men.

For the full lineup and ticket info, check out the Corona Capital Instagram.

Before Corona Capital, the Foos will play a run of Asia dates in October, which will mark the band's first live performances since Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal.

