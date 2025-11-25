Foo Fighters share hand-drawn picture of ﻿'Amazon Music Live'﻿ stage design

THE MUPPETS Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. (ABC/ Andrea McCallin) (Andrea McCallin/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

During Foo Fighters' performance on Amazon Music Live in October, Dave Grohl and company performed in the round on the floor without any elevation. Now the Foos are giving an inside look at how the show came together.

The "Everlong" rockers have shared hand-drawn pictures of the stage design, presumably created by Grohl. A drawing of the overhead view shows where each of the members would stand around drummer Ilan Rubin.

You can check out the drawings via the Foo Fighters Facebook.

Grohl previously took to pen and paper to bring his stage ideas to life when he created a hand-drawn image of the elaborate throne that he sat in during the Foos' 2015 tour after breaking his leg at a show earlier that year.

Perhaps Grohl is currently drawing the stage setup for Foo Fighters' 2026 stadium tour, which launches in the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

