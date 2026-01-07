Foo Fighters' Pat Smear to miss shows following 'bizarre gardening accident'

2023 Ohana Music Festival Pat Smear of Foo Fighters performs at the Ohana Music Festival on October 1, 2023 in Dana Point, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters will be without guitarist Pat Smear for several upcoming shows.

"In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s*** out of his left foot," the Foos write in an Instagram post.

Of course, a "bizarre gardening accident" was the cause of death for one of the many ill-fated Spinal Tap drummers.

Fortunately, said accident only injured Smear, though he will "be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal."

"We'll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible," the Foos write.

The post doesn't mention exactly how many dates Smear will miss. Foos are playing a show in Mexico on Saturday, followed by a benefit concert in Los Angeles on Dave Grohl's birthday, Jan. 14, and then a trip to Tasmania on Jan. 24. After that, their schedule is clear until May.

For the shows without Smear, the Foos will be joined by guitarist Jason Falkner, who's played with Beck and St. Vincent.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

