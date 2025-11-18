Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses join headliners for 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival

Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup. (Danny Wimmer Presents)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses are headlining the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 7-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

They join the previously announced headliners My Chemical Romance and Bring Me the Horizon.

The rest of the bill includes Five Finger Death Punch, Turnstile, Breaking Benjamin, A Day to Remember, Godsmack, The Offspring, Motionless in White, Rise Against, Staind, Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Yellowcard, Alice Cooper, Poppy, Highly Suspect and All Time Low.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit WelcometoRockville.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

