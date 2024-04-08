Foo Fighters earn third straight #1 ﻿'Billboard'﻿ single with "The Glass"

Foo Fighters have accomplished a new career-first Billboard feat.

"The Glass," the current single off the Foos' 2023 But Here We Are album, has hit #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It follows in the chart-conquering footsteps of fellow But Here We Are singles "Rescued" and "Under You," giving Dave Grohl and company three straight leaders on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

While Foo Fighters have notched two straight #1 hits in the past, they've never before led Mainstream Rock Airplay with three consecutive singles.

With "The Glass," a total of 14 Foo Fighters songs have reached #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay. That ties Five Finger Death Punch for third-most in the chart's 43-year history, behind only Shinedown and Three Days Grace, who have 19 and 17 number ones, respectively.

"The Glass" has also hit the top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, the 31st Foo Fighters track to do so. No other artist has as many top-10 entries on Alternative Airplay, which began in 1988.

Foo Fighters performed "The Glass" alongside Grammy-winning R&B artist H.E.R. during their Saturday Night Live performance in October. H.E.R. later put out her own version of the song.

In May, Foo Fighters will play a run of one-off headlining shows and festival dates before launching a full U.S. stadium tour in July.

