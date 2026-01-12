Foo Fighters dedicate 'My Hero' to Pat Smear at first show of 2026

Dave Grohl and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters perform on stage at London Stadium on June 20, 2024 in London, England. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters)

Foo Fighters played their first show of 2026 Saturday at Mexico's Feria de León festival and dedicated a performance of "My Hero" to guitarist Pat Smear.

Smear, of course, was absent from the show after suffering what the band called a "bizarre gardening accident."

"This means he'll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal," the Foos wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 7. "We'll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible."

In Smear's absence, the Foos were joined by guitarist Jason Falkner, who's played with Beck and St. Vincent.

There's no word yet on when Smear will return to the touring lineup. Foos play a benefit show Wednesday in Los Angeles in celebration of frontman Dave Grohl's birthday, before heading to Tasmania for a one-off concert on Jan. 24. Their next show after that isn't until May.

