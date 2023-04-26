Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett shares new solo song, "Dead and Gone"

Blue Élan Records

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared a new solo song, "Dead and Gone."

"My hometown was an odd mix of luxury paradise and working-class grit and continues to be a bottomless pit of lyrical inspiration," Shiflett says. "Sad to say there's been more than a few friends who've left us too soon, so there are lots of stories there ... kind of a lost generation."

You can listen to "Dead and Gone" now via digital outlets.

Like much of Shiflett's solo material, "Dead and Gone" is very influenced by country music. It follows the February single "Black Top White Lines," and the 2022 songs "Long, Long Year" and "Born & Raised."

A new Shiflett solo album, his third, is due out later this year.

You can also hear Shiflett on the new Foo Fighters single "Rescued." It's the lead single off the group's upcoming album, But Here We Are, which marks the first Foo Fighters record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

But Here We Are is due out June 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

