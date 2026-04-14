Foo Fighters booked for ﻿'SNL UK'

Foo Fighters have been booked for Saturday Night Live UK, the British spinoff of the long-running NBC sketch show.

Dave Grohl and company will take the SNL UK stage in London on April 25, the day after the band's new album, Your Favorite Toy, drops April 24. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will host.

SNL UK premiered in March. Previous musical guests include Wet Leg, Wolf Alice and Kasabian.

You can watch SNL UK in the U.S. via Peacock.

Foo Fighters have performed on the U.S. SNL nine times as the official musical guest. They also appeared as a special guest of Mick Jagger for an episode in 2012.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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