Foo Fighters become Boo Fighters in promo for ﻿'SNL'﻿ performance

Foo Fighters star in a new promo for Saturday Night Live ahead of their performance on the show on October 28.

In the clip, streaming now on YouTube, cast member Marcello Hernandez suggests that the "Everlong" rockers should change their name to Boo Fighters in honor of Halloween. After suggesting that he's angry with the notion, Dave Grohl then says, "You know what man? That's the best idea I've ever heard!"

The upcoming episode will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. It'll mark the ninth time Foo Fighters will be the show's musical guest — 10th if you count their special guest performance alongside Mick Jagger in 2012.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

