Foo Fighters announce Mexico show with Queens of the Stone Age

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have announced a headlining Mexico date with Queens of the Stone Age.

The concert takes place Nov. 12 in Monterrey and is part of the Corona Capital Sessions concert series. The bill also includes Jehnny Beth of the band Savages.

For ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Foos are also headlining the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City on Nov. 14. The Mexico dates follow a tour of Asia kicking off in October, marking the first Foo Fighters live dates since Dave Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal and the firing of drummer Josh Freese.

