Foo Fighters announce debut concerts in India

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are set to perform in India for the first time.

Dave Grohl and company will play their debut concerts on the subcontinent in early 2027 on Jan. 29 in Bangalore and Jan. 31 in Mumbai.

The Pretty Reckless will also be on the bill for both shows.

For all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in Europe in support of their new album, Your Favorite Toy, which dropped in April. They'll launch a North American stadium tour in August.

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