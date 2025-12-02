Foo Fighters, All Time Low notch new #1 singles

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters and All Time Low have earned new #1 hits on the Billboard rock charts.

Dave Grohl and company's latest single, "Asking for a Friend," has reached the top of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving them a total of 15 leaders on the ranking.

The Foos now claim sole possession of the fourth-most #1s in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, behind only Shinedown, Three Days Grace and Five Finger Death Punch. They were previously tied with Metallica, who have a total of 14 #1s.

"Asking for a Friend" marks the second new Foo Fighters single of 2025, following "Today's Song." The band's most recent album is 2023's But Here We Are.

All Time Low, meanwhile, conquers the Alternative Airplay chart with "The Weather," the current single off the band's new album, Everyone's Talking!

"The Weather" gives All Time Low a total of three #1 Alternative Airplay hits, following the blackbear-featuring "Monsters" and the single "Sleepwalking."

Everyone's Talking!, the follow-up to 2023's Tell Me I'm Alive, dropped in October.

