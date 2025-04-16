Fontaines D.C. releases deluxe edition of '﻿Romance﻿' album

Fontaines D.C. has released a deluxe edition of their 2024 album, Romance.

The expanded set includes three bonus tracks: the single "It's Amazing to Be Young," a previously unreleased song called "Before You I Just Forget," and a live mash-up of "Starburster" and the late David Lynch's Eraserhead soundtrack cut "In Heaven (Lady In the Radiator Song)."

You can listen to the deluxe Romance now via digital outlets.

The original Romance spawned the biggest Fontaines hit to date with "Starburster," which reached the top 20 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. Both Romance and "Starburster" earned Grammy nominations.

Fontaines D.C. will launch a U.S. tour in support of Romance on Thursday in Seattle.

