Fontaines D.C. and Kim Gordon were among the winners at the 2025 Libera Awards, which took place Monday in New York City.

The Fontaines album Romance won best rock record, while its single "Starburster" won music video of the year. Gordon's solo effort The Collective won best alternative rock record.

The Libera Awards celebrate the best in independent music. For the full list of winners, visit LiberaAwards.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.