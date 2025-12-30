Following Linda Perry 'premonition,' 4 Non Blondes wrap up comeback year on ﻿'NYRE 2026'

Who had a 4 Non Blondes comeback on their 2025 bingo card? Well, frontwoman Linda Perry, for one.

"The top of the year, I had a premonition, and I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna put the band back together,'" Perry told ABC's On the Red Carpet during rehearsals for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, during which 4 Non Blondes will be performing.

"When I got that energy, all this stuff started happening," she added.

Said stuff included the first extended run of 4 Non Blondes live shows in over 30 years, as well as a viral TikTok trend featuring a mash-up of the 4NB hit "What's Up?" and the Nicki Minaj track "Beez in the Trap." Celebrities including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Paramore's Hayley Williams have taken part in the trend.

"I mean, it's still going," Perry said of the trend. "Martin Scorsese did one, alright?"

For Perry, performing on NYRE is a fitting way to cap such an eventful year.

"It's just been a really wonderful experience because, you know, it's been 30 years, and we had a momentum like this 30 years ago," Perry said. "So it's really kinda fun to be 30 years later and to have that same feeling, that same momentum, and the drive and the love."

"The song just doesn't go away," she adds of "What's Up?" "It's one of those songs, it's iconic, and I'm so blessed to have written that song."

4 Non Blondes will look to continue that momentum into 2026 with the release of their first album since their 1992 debut.

Until then, you can watch NRYE 2026 Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Other performers include AJR and The All-American Rejects.

