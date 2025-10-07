Florence + the Machine unveils '﻿Everybody Scream'﻿ album track list

'Everybody Scream' album artwork. (Polydor Records/Republic Records; Credit: Autumn de Wilde)
By Josh Johnson

Everybody scream for Florence + the Machine's Everybody Scream track list.

The "Dog Days Are Over" outfit has revealed the song titles included on their upcoming album. Along with the previously released title track and "One of the Greats," you'll find tunes called "Witch Dance," "Perfume and Milk" and "Kraken."

Everybody Scream, the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever, drops Halloween, Oct. 31. Here's the track list:

"Everybody Scream"
"One of the Greats"
"Witch Dance"
"Sympathy Magic"
"Perfume and Milk"
"Buckle"
"Kraken"
"The Old Religion"
"Drink Deep"
"Music by Men"
"You Can Have It All"
"And Love"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!