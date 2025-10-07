Florence + the Machine unveils '﻿Everybody Scream'﻿ album track list

Everybody scream for Florence + the Machine's Everybody Scream track list.

The "Dog Days Are Over" outfit has revealed the song titles included on their upcoming album. Along with the previously released title track and "One of the Greats," you'll find tunes called "Witch Dance," "Perfume and Milk" and "Kraken."

Everybody Scream, the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever, drops Halloween, Oct. 31. Here's the track list:

"Everybody Scream"

"One of the Greats"

"Witch Dance"

"Sympathy Magic"

"Perfume and Milk"

"Buckle"

"Kraken"

"The Old Religion"

"Drink Deep"

"Music by Men"

"You Can Have It All"

"And Love"

