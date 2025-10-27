Florence + the Machine shares new '﻿Everybody Scream'﻿ song, 'Sympathy Magic'

Florence + the Machine has shared a new song called "Sympathy Magic," a cut off the band's upcoming album, Everybody Scream.

The track is accompanied by a video that begins with a NSFW shot of a naked Florence Welch standing on top of rocks in a field. That's streaming now on YouTube.

Florence also just performed "Sympathy Magic" on NBC's The Tonight Show.

Everybody Scream, the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever, drops Friday. It also includes the previously released title track, which serves as the album's lead single, and the track "One of the Greats."

Florence + the Machine will launch a 2026 U.S. tour in support of Everybody Scream in April. Presales begin Nov. 3 at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

﻿("Sympathy Magic" video contains uncensored nudity.)

