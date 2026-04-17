Florence + the Machine relocates Philly show due to NHL playoffs

Florence Welch of 'Florence And The Machine' performs onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on February 16, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lillie Eiger/HFG Management via Getty Images)

Florence + the Machine’s upcoming Everybody Scream Tour stop in Philadelphia is being relocated due to the NHL playoffs.

According to a post on social media, the show, originally scheduled for April 25 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philly, has been moved to the Jim Wheland Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The post notes that refunds for the original venue will be automatically processed, with ticketholders having to repurchase tickets for the new venue. Prior ticketholders will have a 24-hour window to purchase tickets to the new show, before they go on sale to the general public.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the post notes. “Unfortunately this decision is beyond our control and after exploring many alternative scenarios, this became the only workable solution that would allow us not to cancel the show.”

“Thank you so much for your patience and understanding,” the post concludes.

This isn't the first Florence + the Machine show affected by the NHL playoffs. Their Boston show that was originally scheduled for April 19 was moved to April 20 because of the playoff schedule.

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