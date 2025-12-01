Florence + the Machine, Fontaines D.C. among 2026 Reading & Leeds headliners

Day 3 - Cala Mijas Fest 2023 Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs at Day 3 at Cala Mijas Festival 2023 on September 02, 2023 in Mijas, Spain. (Bianca de Vilar/WireImage) (Bianca de Vilar/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Florence + the Machine and Fontaines D.C. are among the headliners for Reading & Leeds 2026.

The twin U.K. festivals take place simultaneously over the same weekend: Aug. 27 to Aug. 30. The initial bill also includes sombr and Role Model.

The full lineup will be revealed at a later date. For more info, visit ReadingFestival.com and LeedsFestival.com.

You can also catch Florence + the Machine touring the U.S. starting in April in support of their new album, Everybody Scream.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!