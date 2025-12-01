Florence + the Machine, Fontaines D.C. among 2026 Reading & Leeds headliners

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs at Day 3 at Cala Mijas Festival 2023 on September 02, 2023 in Mijas, Spain. (Bianca de Vilar/WireImage)

Florence + the Machine and Fontaines D.C. are among the headliners for Reading & Leeds 2026.

The twin U.K. festivals take place simultaneously over the same weekend: Aug. 27 to Aug. 30. The initial bill also includes sombr and Role Model.

The full lineup will be revealed at a later date. For more info, visit ReadingFestival.com and LeedsFestival.com.

You can also catch Florence + the Machine touring the U.S. starting in April in support of their new album, Everybody Scream.

