Florence + the Machine to debut 'visual world' of ﻿'Everybody Scream'﻿ album

'Everybody Scream' album artwork. (Polydor Records/Republic Records; Credit: Autumn de Wilde)
By Josh Johnson

Florence + the Machine have announced a London event showcasing the "visual world" of the band's upcoming album, Everybody Scream.

The event takes place Oct. 14 and is open only to U.K. residents. If that describes you, you can enter to win a pair of tickets by preordering Everybody Scream via Florence's U.K. web store before 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Alongside the screening, frontwoman Florence Welch will be taking part in a Q&A session with creative director Autumn de Wilde.

"There will be no performance element," the description reads.

Everybody Scream, the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever, drops on Halloween, Oct. 31. Two songs have been released so far from the album, the title track and "One of the Greats," both of which are accompanied by videos directed by de Wilde.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

