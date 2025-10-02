Flogging Molly announces 2026 edition of Salty Dog concert cruise

Dave King of Flogging Molly perfoms live on stage during the first day of the Wacken Open Air festival on July 31, 2024 in Wacken, Germany. (Didier Messens/Redferns)

Flogging Molly has announced the 2026 edition of the band's annual Salty Dog concert cruise.

The seafaring event will set sail from Miami on Oct. 25 and will make stops in Cozumel, Mexico, and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, before returning Oct. 30.

Along with Flogging Molly, the lineup includes a port show kickoff concert by Bad Religion. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FloggingMollyCruise.com.

Salty Dog 2026 will mark the return of frontman Dave King, who suffered a brain hemorrhage in January. He subsequently pulled out of the 2025 cruise and Flogging Molly's tour was canceled.

"Hey, Salty Dog 2026 shipmates – [wife and Flogging Molly violinist] Bridget [Regan] and I are really looking forward to seeing you all," King says. "It's just what the doctor ordered!"

