Flea jams with Radiohead's Thom Yorke at RHCP bassist's London solo show

Flea's solo show at London's Koko venue Tuesday featured a surprise appearance from Thom Yorke.

The Radiohead frontman joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist onstage for a live rendition of their collaborative song, "Traffic Lights," which appears on Flea's debut solo album, Honora. They also performed a cover of the Marvin Gaye song "Got to Give It Up" together.

You can watch footage of the live collaboration via the Koko Instagram.

Honora was released in March and also includes an instrumental cover of the Frank Ocean song "Thinkin Bout You." Flea previously played a run of U.S. dates earlier in May and is set to perform at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island in August.

In addition to collaborating on Honora, Flea and Yorke also recorded together in the band Atoms for Peace, which released one album, Amok, in 2013.

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