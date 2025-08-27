A Flavor House Atlantic: Baltimore shop creates Coheed and Cambria ice cream

2000 Trees Music Festival 2025 Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs onstage during 2000 Trees Music Festival at Upcote Farm on July 11, 2025 in Cheltenham, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns) (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has inspired a new flavor of ice cream.

The Baltimore shop The Chamery has created The Father of Cake Believe, named after the new Coheed album, The Father of Make Believe.

"It's a birthday cake ice cream with peanut butter cup chunks and it's fantastic - as are all of their flavors!" Coheed says in an Instagram post.

Coheed played Baltimore Tuesday as part of their ongoing tour alongside Taking Back Sunday, which runs into mid-September. In addition to supporting The Father of Make Believe, the shows have featured a cover of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."

The Father of Make Believe was released in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!