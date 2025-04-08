The Flaming Lips featured on new Ben Kweller song paying tribute to late musician Nell Smith

The Flaming Lips are featured on a new song called "Killer Bee" by singer-songwriter Ben Kweller paying tribute to late musician Nell Smith, who died in 2024 at age 17.

Smith, who'd released a collaborative album with the Lips, Where the Viaduct Looms, in 2021, reminded Kweller of his son, Dorian, who died in 2023 at age 16.

"Like my son Dorian, [Smith] was taken from us out of nowhere, driving alone, freak car accident, 17 years old," Kweller says. "Amidst the chaos, [Lips frontman] Wayne [Coyne] connected me and [wife] Liz with Nell's parents in hopes that we might be able to shed some light on their journey ahead."

"Though neither of us knew each other's child, we've discovered how similar these two angels were during their time here on earth," Kweller continues. "Community is one of the only reasons Liz and I are still standing today. Grief makes us feel isolated and the weight seems too heavy to carry alone. Community reunites and lifts us up. Love on your people today and every day."

"Killer Bee" will appear on Kweller's upcoming album, Cover the Mirrors, due out May 30.

