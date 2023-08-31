The Flaming Lips announce vinyl release of ﻿'Live at the Forum'﻿ album

The Flaming Lips have announced a vinyl release of the band's live album Live at the Forum, London, UK Jan 22, 2003.

The set was recorded during the Lips' tour supporting their 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. It includes earlier singles "She Don't Use Jelly" and a cover of Pink Floyd's "Lucifer Sam," as well as a rendition of Yoshimi song "Do You Realize??"

Live at the Forum had previously been included in the 20th anniversary reissue of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, which was released in 2022. It will be available as a standalone record for the first time on October 27.

The Flaming Lips continue to celebrate Yoshimi's 20th anniversary this year by playing the album in full on tour.

