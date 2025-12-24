The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne calls Steven Drozd departure 'sad,' 'infuriating'

The Flaming Lips Perform At O2 Apollo, Manchester Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs at O2 Apollo Manchester on May 04, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images) (Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne has shared a statement on the departure of multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd.

Drozd, who joined the band in 1991 and was the longest-tenured Lips member aside from Coyne, seemed to confirm he left the group in a since-deleted social media post. The post, captured by Stereogum, read, "They're done with me."

However, in his statement, Coyne claims, "For anybody who read [Drozd's] post about the reason he is no longer in the Flaming Lips … I can say that is absolutely not true."

"The reason he left is sad , and infuriating," Coyne writes in an Instagram post. "It is HIS responsibility to tell everyone what happened… what he told everyone was a lie."

"I was trying to give him ( Steven ) his own space and time to let everyone know what REALLY happened," Coyne continues. "I will post more in just a few days."

The Flaming Lips will wrap up 2025 with a New Year's Eve show in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

