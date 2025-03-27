The Flaming Lips perform with ﻿'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' ﻿inspiration

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

The real-life Yoshimi finally joined The Flaming Lips onstage.

The band's 2002 opus, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, was inspired by Yoshimi P-We, drummer for the Japanese band Boredoms. During a show in Tokyo Wednesday, Yoshimi performed alongside the Lips for the first time.

"Last night in Tokyo, Yoshimi P-We joined The Flaming Lips live for the first time ever," the band writes in an Instagram post. "Incredible!!!"

The Flaming Lips have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots over the past few years with an expanded reissue and a world tour.

Meanwhile, the Lips just announced a summer U.S. tour with Modest Mouse kicking off in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!