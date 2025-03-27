The Flaming Lips perform with ﻿'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' ﻿inspiration

The real-life Yoshimi finally joined The Flaming Lips onstage.

The band's 2002 opus, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, was inspired by Yoshimi P-We, drummer for the Japanese band Boredoms. During a show in Tokyo Wednesday, Yoshimi performed alongside the Lips for the first time.

"Last night in Tokyo, Yoshimi P-We joined The Flaming Lips live for the first time ever," the band writes in an Instagram post. "Incredible!!!"

The Flaming Lips have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots over the past few years with an expanded reissue and a world tour.

Meanwhile, the Lips just announced a summer U.S. tour with Modest Mouse kicking off in August.

