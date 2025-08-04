The Flaming Lips & Modest Mouse honor Ozzy Osbourne with 'War Pigs' cover

MEO Kalorama Festival In Lisbon 2025 Pedro Gomes/Redferns (Pedro Gomes/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Generals are certainly gathered in their masses on The Flaming Lips' co-headlining tour with Modest Mouse.

The joint outing kicked off Friday in Atlanta, and featured a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne with a collaborative cover of the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs."

Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock joined Wayne Coyne and the rest of the Lips onstage to perform the Paranoid classic.

"We don't do the whole song, we do just the parts where you get to sing along," Coyne told the crowd, to which they presumably responded, "Oh lord, yeah!"

Ozzy died on July 22, just over two weeks after he performed his final concert on July 5 alongside the original Sabbath lineup.

The Flaming Lips/Modest Mouse tour continues into mid-September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!