Fitz and the Tantrums announce US summer tour

FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images (Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Man on the Moon tour, launches July 24 in San Diego and concludes Aug. 31 in Austin, Texas.

"Fitz and the Tantrums summer tour = guaranteed serotonin," says frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick.  "Bangers, throwbacks, unhinged dancing. You already know. Pull up to the Man on the Moon tour and let's make some memories."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FitzandtheTantrums.com.

In other Fitz happenings, the band has released a new single called "Ruin the Night." The track, which is out now, follows the 2022 Tantrums album Let Yourself Free.

