Fitz and the Tantrums 'learn how to get the songs in your body' to tour new album, '﻿Man on the Moon'

Fitz and the Tantrums are currently on tour in support of their new album, Man on the Moon. For co-vocalists Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs, that means figuring out how to bring these new songs to life with their signature high energy.

"We as singers, we have to learn physically how to do it," Fitz tells ABC Audio. "Especially Noelle and I, we're very active performers."

"We're moving and dancing and grooving, but as a singer, that requires a whole other level of breathing technique," he explains. "So you literally have to learn how to get the songs in your body to perform them on a nightly basis."

Additionally, they have to figure out which new songs can slot in where so that nobody ends the show in a different kind of tantrum.

"You also have to find the order that you can survive singing the whole set, because, believe it or not, that can actually affect the whole thing," Fitz says.

Along with getting to play fresh material live, Fitz looks forward to seeing the relationships the fans have built with the Tantrums' music.

"It's a really humbling thing," Fitz says. "Not that I think that we're the greatest songwriters or we've written the greatest song ever, but you have to be reverent to the idea that once you put something out into the world, people can take it and ascribe their own lives to it or their own meaning."

He adds, "The fact that they've connected with that is such a deeply emotional moment to be present of, and I never want to take that for granted."

Man on the Moon is out now. Fitz and the Tantrums' tour continues through an Aug. 31 show in Austin, Texas.

