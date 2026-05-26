Fitz and the Tantrums announce new shows featuring full album set and greatest hits

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced a new batch of shows, some of which will feature a full-album performance of their 2010 debut, Pickin' Up the Pieces.

The shows take place Nov. 3-4 in Solana Beach, California; Nov. 6 in Ojai, California; and Nov. 7-8 in Menlo Park, California. The Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 shows will feature a performance of Pickin' Up the Pieces in its entirety, while the other three will feature a career-spanning greatest hits set.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FitzandtheTantrums.com.

You can also catch Fitz and the Tantrums on tour throughout the summer in continued support of their latest album, 2025's Man on the Moon. A deluxe edition will be released June 5.

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